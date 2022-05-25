Robredo, Domagoso won't object to result of canvass: lawyers

The lawyers of Vice President Leni Robredo and Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso have told the joint congressional canvassing committee that they will not object to the results of the elections.

They made this manifestation as canvassing of votes for president and vice president started at the House of Representatives on Tuesday afternoon.

''After the manifestation of the counsels for candidate Vice President Leni Robredo as well as Mayor ''Isko Moreno that they will no longer object to the results of the elections, (this) which would definitely hasten our proceedings,'' said Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri.

An unofficial tally as of 7:58 pm showed former Senate President Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr with 11, 244, 666 votes to Robredo's 5, 357, 858. Marcos' running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio with 11,180, 143 and Senator Francis Pangilinan with 3, 340, 276.

Romy Makalintal, Robredo's counsel, told the joint congressional canvassing committee that she said ''we need to accept the majority's decision.''

''May we allowed to respectfully waive our appearance before this joint committee to further expedite its proceedings?,'' he said, which the committee approved.

Rina Lumbera, the mayor's lawyer, said they will not interpose any objection to the canvassing.