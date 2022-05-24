Danao warns cops involved in illegal drugs will ''face full force of the law''

Philippine National Police (PNP) officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. warned cops involved in proliferation of illegal drugs to stop even as he admitted there are some policemen who continue their involvement in these activities.

"To those who do not want to stop the proliferation of illegal drugs until now. I would like to address this to the men in uniform of the PNP. There are some of us (who continue their illegal activity), I am giving you stern warning, I am asking you, please put a stop to this illegal drugs menace," Danao said in his speech in Camp Crame on Monday.

"I will use the full force of the law in going against you. You take note of that, to those who do not want to stop, I am not playing games with you," he added.

Danao said there are some policemen who earned a lot of money from their illegal activities.

"You cannot bring your money (to) the grave, ok? I am asking you. There are some who already earned a lot of money but they do not want to stop. How many trucks of money do you want? You cannot bring that to your own graves gentlemen and ladies," he said. Robina Asido/DMS