Rodriguez, Marcos chief of staff, nominated as executive secretary

Vic Rodriguez, long-time chief of staff and spokesperson of former Senator Ferdinand '‘Bongbong’' Marcos, Jr. was nominated for the position of executive secretary for the next administration.

Marcos is leading the unofficial count for president in the May elections over Vice President Leni Robredo. The official canvassing of votes for president and vice president starts Tuesday.

Rodriguez’ nomination was officially announced by Marcos as the former formally relinquished his post as spokesperson.

The 48-year old lawyer, who was seen by many as fiercely loyal and among those very few who stood by Marcos in his challenging times, said he has accepted the challenge and new task given to him.

“Who can say no to President-elect 'Bongbong' Marcos? It is an honor working with him, whom I have known for a very long time and I believe will serve the country efficiently and with unquestioned devotion. It is very flattering to work alongside the best person I’ve known,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is the managing lawyer of Rodriguez & Partners Law Firm, president of QC Trial Lawyers League, an alumnus of the University of Santo Tomas and former treasurer of UST Law Alumni Foundation (USTLAFI)

“I thanked President-elect Bongbong Marcos for the trust and confidence. Rest assured that our team will work doubly hard for the success of his six-year presidency,” Rodriguez stated.

Rodriguez was former deputy general gounsel of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines,

Apart from finishing law at UST, Rodriguez also had executive education at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Negotiation and Influence Program.Office of Ferdinand ''Bongbong''R.Marcos Jr