「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-25度
両替レート
取引なし

5月23日のまにら新聞から

Doctors start seeing long COVID-19 cases in country

［ 149 words｜2022.5.23｜英字 (English) ］

Health professionals have begun seeing cases of long COVID-19 in the Philippines, said Ted Herbosa, a medical adviser of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said.

During Saturday's "Laging Handa" virtual public briefing, Herbosa explained that the usual effect of long COVID-19 is related to heart and brain problems.

"Our doctors have started to see these (long COVID-19) cases in the hospitals. Usually it affects the heart, it causes heart inflammation. The heart is getting weaker," he said.

"It also affects the brain, we have 'brain fog'. So these are those who failed to easily remember things after an episode of an acute COVID-19 infection," he added.

Herbosa said health experts are monitoring cases of long COVID in the country.

"We are monitoring this and we are recording this. We will register this, count and study to determine the situation of long COVID in the Philippines," he said. Robina Asido/DMS

前の記事2022年5月23日 次の記事2022年5月23日