Doctors start seeing long COVID-19 cases in country

Health professionals have begun seeing cases of long COVID-19 in the Philippines, said Ted Herbosa, a medical adviser of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said.

During Saturday's "Laging Handa" virtual public briefing, Herbosa explained that the usual effect of long COVID-19 is related to heart and brain problems.

"Our doctors have started to see these (long COVID-19) cases in the hospitals. Usually it affects the heart, it causes heart inflammation. The heart is getting weaker," he said.

"It also affects the brain, we have 'brain fog'. So these are those who failed to easily remember things after an episode of an acute COVID-19 infection," he added.

Herbosa said health experts are monitoring cases of long COVID in the country.

"We are monitoring this and we are recording this. We will register this, count and study to determine the situation of long COVID in the Philippines," he said. Robina Asido/DMS