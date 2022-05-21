Fire razes Manila slum area for nearly five hours

Hundreds of families lost their homes after a nearly five-hour fire hit a slum area along the Pasig River in Manila on Thursday night.

The fire incident at Block 17, Old Site, Baseco Compound in Port Area, Manila was first reported around 7:40 pm.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, the fire reached 4th alarm around 8:31pm before it was declared under control around 9:36pm and finally distinguished at 12:02am on Friday.

The Philippine Coast Guard also deployed 10 assets to help the fire fighting operation and assist inevacuating the affected residence.

Based on the initial report, around 100 houses or structures were burnt, with cost of damage estimated at P 1,000,000.

The BFP said no one was hurt but the cause of the blaze is still under investigation. Robina Asido/DMS