Lorenzana says insurgency will end ''maybe two to three years'' if next admin follows Duterte strategy

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said five decade fight against insurgency can end in the ''maybe two to three years'' if the next administration will continue the strategy and intensified effort during the term of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Lorenzana made his remarks as he admitted that they failed to accomplish their target to end the insurgency within the term of Duterte in an interview with defense reporters during the 124th anniversary of the Philippine Navy in Manila on Thursday.

"Our projections to end them were not fulfilled because we started very late 2018, according to the president. If we just started it in 2016 or 2017 it is already finished," he said.

"With another couple of years with the same intensity that we are doing now and the whole of nation approach, this is a very effective strategy. It will be finished in a couple of years. Maybe two to three years it will end and then it will become a law enforcement problem and the PNP can take over and we can divert our attention to other things other than insurgency," he added.

Aside from the intensified efforts and strategies against insurgency, Lorenzana also expressed hope the next administration will continue the projects for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

"I am praying that the next administration will continue not only the project for the Philippine Navy but also for the Philippine Army and Air Force," he said.

Lorenzana expressed hope that he will be able to sign the contract for the acquisition of six Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Philippine Navy before he leaves his office next month.

Lorenzana said the six Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Philippine Navy will be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries, the same company that builds its missile firing frigates.

"For OPV, I am just waiting for the completion of the terms of reference... I hope I can sign the contract before I leave office. It's for the six OPV," he said. Robina Asido/DMS