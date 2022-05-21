Marcos, Kishida agree to continue boosting Philippine-Japan relations

By Robina Asido

Former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the incoming president, and Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumioagreed to continue boosting Philippine-Japan relations, especially in economic cooperation in their telephone conversation on Friday morning.

According to the Embassy of Japan, Marcos and Kishida talked for about 15 minutes from 10:30 a.m.

"Prime Minister Kishida once again communicated the message of congratulations to President-elect Marcos on his victory in the presidential election, and expressed his wish to take the bilateral Strategic Partnership to yet another height with President-elect Marcos, with whom Prime Minister Kishida shares the birth year in the following year of the normalization of the Japan-Philippines diplomatic relations," the Japan Embassy stated.

"Prime Minister Kishida expressed his resolve to continue cooperation on the economic front such as infrastructure development including railways and Subic Bay development, as well as in the security and coast guard law enforcement fields, through the High Level Joint Committee on Infrastructure Development and Economic Cooperation and the Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting (“2+2”), among others," it added.

On the other hand, "Marcos stated that the relations with Japan are of utmost importance to the Philippines, and communicated his intention to deepen cooperation with Prime Minister Kishida in a wide range of areas."

In his Twitter account, Marcos thanked Kishida for his congratulatory message and also expressed hope to increase Philippine - Japan engagements under his administration.

"I thank the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for his warm congratulatory message via a phone call this morning," he said.

"The partnership of Japan and the Philippines has been one of mutual benefit to our two countries and I hope not only to continue but to increase all of our engagements in every aspect of our relations," he added.

As the two leaders exchanged views on regional affairs, Kishida wished to have close coordination with Marcos for the realization of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”

The Embassy of Japan said Marcos and Kishida "concurred on future coordination to realize regional peace and prosperity" and agreed on "holding an in-person meeting as early as possible and deepening the discussion going forward." DMS