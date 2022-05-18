「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P4,020
$100=P5,220

5月18日のまにら新聞から

AFP says law on fixed terms for key military officials will bring stability

［ 177 words｜2022.5.18｜英字 (English) ］

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) expressed confidence that the newly-signed law which prescribes three-year fixed terms for key military officials will bring stability in their organization.

Col. Ramon Zagala, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman, said the military leadership welcomes President Rodrigo Duterte’s approval of the Republic Act 11709 which prescribed three-year fixed terms for military officials holding key positions.

"The AFP is confident that the newly-signed law will bring stability in the military organization as we continue to fulfil our mandate as protectors of the people and the state," he said.

"We are grateful for the support of the administration as well as the Senate and the House of Representatives in ensuring the continuity of our programs and operations," he added.

Zagala said Republic Act 11709 will make the AFP a more efficient and effective military organization.

"This shall make the AFP a more efficient and effective organization and will contribute to the realization of our vision of a more credible Armed Forces which is a source of national pride," he said. Robina Asido/DMS

前の記事2022年5月18日 次の記事2022年5月18日