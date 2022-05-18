AFP says law on fixed terms for key military officials will bring stability

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) expressed confidence that the newly-signed law which prescribes three-year fixed terms for key military officials will bring stability in their organization.

Col. Ramon Zagala, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman, said the military leadership welcomes President Rodrigo Duterte’s approval of the Republic Act 11709 which prescribed three-year fixed terms for military officials holding key positions.

"The AFP is confident that the newly-signed law will bring stability in the military organization as we continue to fulfil our mandate as protectors of the people and the state," he said.

"We are grateful for the support of the administration as well as the Senate and the House of Representatives in ensuring the continuity of our programs and operations," he added.

Zagala said Republic Act 11709 will make the AFP a more efficient and effective military organization.

"This shall make the AFP a more efficient and effective organization and will contribute to the realization of our vision of a more credible Armed Forces which is a source of national pride," he said. Robina Asido/DMS