Comelec says nothing wrong if Sara will take oath as VP on June 19

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) Tuesday said there is nothing illegal with the decision of leading vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio to take her oath on June 19 instead of June 30.

In a press conference, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said :''It can be done earlier. This is as long as they assume office at 12:01 pm on June 30 and the content of the oath is similar to the one in the Constitution. That's what is provided for by the Constitution."

"It is not indicated in the law that the actual oath should happen at exactly 12 noon of June 30," he said

Garcia also said two former presidents took their oath at 11:45 am, not 12 noon. ''Is that a violation of the Constitution? Nobody questioned," added the poll official.

Duterte-Carpio had said she wanted have her oath taking as vice president on June 19 in Davao City so she can also attend the inauguration of her running mate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. DMS