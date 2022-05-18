Marcos offered Cabinet posts to Laguesma and Ople

Former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr offered cabinet posts to former Labor Secretary Benny Laguesma and ex-Labor Undersecretary Toots Ople, his spokesperson said Tuesday.

In a press conference in Mandaluyong, Vic Rodriguez said Marcos spoke to Laguesma and Ople before he left for Australia.

"Marcos talked with former secretary of Labor and Employment Benny Laguesma and to Miss Toots Ople before he left," he said.

"They are both respected in labor and employment, He (Marcos) talked with them and invited them to serve for the government under his administration," he added.

Rodriguez said Laguesma and Ople were honored, but they still asked Marcos to give them some time to decide.

"They accepted him warmly. Very honored. But when you're doing so well in the private sector and you're doing so well in your private practice, it is quite challenging to be invited in the government, because it is a sacrifice," he said.

"They are just asking to give them some time to consult and talk with their family, some friends and other people whom they trusted to asked for an advice," he added. Robina Asido/DMS