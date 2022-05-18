「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

5月18日のまにら新聞から

DOH confirms local transmission of BA.2.12.1 subvariant

［ 121 words｜2022.5.18｜英字 (English) ］

The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the local transmission of the BA.2.12.1 subvariant of COVID-19 as three persons in Iloilo were found to have this, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Tuesday.

Vergeire said one was a returning overseas Filipino who is fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of one of the two persons in Iloilo is still being verified, said Vergeire.

She said that the Department of Health has recommended to our implementing units to use RT-PCR and continue with active surveillance to find out if there further transmission.

Vergeire said 39 close contacts of two BA.2.12.1 cases in the National Capital Region underwent quarantine and were found to be asymptomatic.

She urged people to get vaccinated, especially boosters, against COVID-19. DMS

