Comelec optimistic winning senators and partylist may be proclaimed early next week

The winning senators and partylist may be proclaimed early next week as only 14 certificates of canvass (COC) need to be examined by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said he is optimistic they can be proclaimed on Tuesday.

"(That is) our optimistic projection. It is still within our timeline of 'early next week'," said Laudiangco in a briefing on Sunday.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said Lanao del Sur will have a special election in 14 barangays and in a municipality. ''Therefore there is a possibility that the COCs in the whole province will not be transmitted yet,'' said Garcia.

"But if the COCs from abroad will be transmitted to us today until Wednesday, we can do the proclamation of those who were elected as senator and we want a full and not partial proclamation," he added.

Garcia said there is no need to wait for 100 percent transmission of COCs, as the winners can be proclaimed if the votes in remaining COC's that are not yet transmitted can no longer affect the result.

"We can proclaim the winner for the party list especially if the votes will not be affected or what we call as guaranteed seat. If they got 2 percent, automatically they will get guaranteed seat, the partylist who got the first place will also get three seats," he added.

Based on the National Tally Sheet Report No. 4 released Sunday, actor Robin Padilla remained number 1 with 25,856,168 votes; followed by Antique Rep. Loren Legarda with 23,614,960 votes; and broadcaster Raffy Tulfo with 22,801,648 votes.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian (20,052,418); Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero (19,784,560); and former public works secretary Mark Villar (18,927,520) made up the top six.

Seventh to ninth spots were Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (18,743,575); Senator Miguel Zubiri (18,153,807); and Senator Joel Villanueva (18,058,632).

From 10th to 12th were former senator JV Ejercito (15,428,651); Senator Risa Hontiveros (15,016,708); and former senator Jinggoy Estrada (14,693,932). Robina Asido/DMS