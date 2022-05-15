Dar welcomes NIA return to agriculture department

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA), under the Department of Agriculture (DA), will work to put our country’s irrigation systems to the next level, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said as he welcomed the agency’s return.

During Dar's meeting with the NIA management on Friday, he said that with the agency’s improved coordination with other DA units, there will be faster development of various land and water facilities.

“From here on, our programs and strategies must be synchronized, and must address long-standing risks from natural calamities such as droughts and typhoons. All factors leading to better integration to optimize all available resources will be at play. We will do this to significantly improve production and service delivery especially to our farmers,” Dar stressed.

For 2022, NIA has a budget of P31.469 billion for general administrative and support, support to operations, irrigation systems restoration, and irrigation systems development.

The agency has 16 regional irrigation offices, two integrated irrigation systems, 51 irrigation management offices, and 15 project management offices. DA Communications Group