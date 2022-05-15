Abalos thanks Marcos for naming him Interior and Local Government Secretary

Former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos thanked presidential frontrunner Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr for naming him as secretary of the Interior and Local Government Secretary.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. for trusting me with the Department of Interior and Local Government. At this time when there is a strong call for our nation's unity, the DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) will play a paramount role in promoting peace and order and in bringing together our local government units," said Abalos in a statement Saturday.

In a statement Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano said: ''We have worked closely with Chairperson Abalos during the height of the pandemic and we have seen how he ably steered the COVID-19 pandemic response in the National Capital Region which has resulted to the downward trend of coronavirus cases and the successful roll-out of the vaccination program in Metro Manila.''

"We are hopeful that Chair Abalos will continue and build on the ongoing campaign against criminality, illegal drugs, corruption and communist terrorism that we have focused on and which has reached unprecedented heights of accomplishment in the past six years,'' added Ano.

Vic Rodriguez, spokesperson of Marcos , announced in a press briefing on Friday that Abalos accepted the position of secretary of the DILG.

Abalos was chairman of the MMDA under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, replacing the late Danilo Lim who died in January 2021. Abalos resigned as the MMDA chief last February to serve as the national campaign manager of Marcos Jr.

"I am extremely grateful to President Duterte for the trust and confidence in me to lead NCR during the most crucial time of the pandemic and for giving me the opportunity to serve."

As overall chairman of the Metro Manila Commission, the policy-making body of the MMDA, Abalos also initiated the "Vax As One" program of the Metro Manila LGUs.

As Interior Secretary, Abalos shall advise the President on the promulgation of policies, rules, regulations, and other issuances over local governments, and oversee public order and safety.

The DILG assists LGUs in effectively and efficiently delivering services to their constituents and formulates policies, plans, and programs to enhance their local autonomy, focusing particularly on the administrative, technical, and fiscal capacities. DMS