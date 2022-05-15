Japan congratulates Marcos and Duterte-Carpio

The Japanese government congratulated former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who have chalked up a big lead over their opponents as partial and unofficial votes for president and vice president are winding down.

The Japanese government conveyed its congratulatory message to Marcos and Duterte-Carpio through the letters issued on Friday.

According to the Japanese Embassy, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in a letter "extended his congratulations to President-elect Marcos, and conveyed his determination to further promote cooperation as Strategic Partners in a wide range of areas toward the realization of a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa "extended his congratulations to Vice President-elect Duterte and, with reference to the history of people-to-people exchanges of the two countries in Davao where she originates, conveyed his hope for further deepening of the bilateral friendly relations."

As of 2:47pm on Friday, Marcos garnered 31,104,175 votes while Duterte-Carpio got 31,561,948 votes with 98.35 percent of election returns counted. Robina Asido/DMS