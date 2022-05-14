Comelec says no electoral fraud occured in May 9 election

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said no electoral fraud took place in the May 9 national and local polls as it acted with full transparency.

In a press conference, Acting Comelec Spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said:'' Right from the beginning, we showed to everybody that our proceedings have been transparent, just to show to the people that what we are doing is in accordance with law and rules."

"We stuck to performing our functions within the bounds of law and rules. We could proudly state that there was no electoral fraud that occured," he added.

People have voiced their displeasure over the results of the election with rallies on the street.

He said even poll watchdog Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) has validated the accuracy of the results.

"This is a testament to the accuracy and credibility of our elections. We perceive that there will be no issues in the remaining ones," said Laudiangco.

Laudiangco added that the international community has spoken about the credibility of the Philippine elections.

"Some of them have been staunch critics of the Comelec. But now, as early as now, on the fourth day of canvass, they already stated and accounted for the credibility of the elections," said Laudiangco. DMS