Start accepting the result but support her in fight for truth, Robredo tells supporters

By Robina Asido

Vice President Leni Robredo urged her supporters to start accepting the result of this year's election but she also asked them to continue to support her in the fight for truth and the for welfare of the people at the fringe of society.

"While the picture is getting clear, we have to start to accept that the result of this election is not the same as our dreams. In this way, we will also start to focus on ourselves in the future. We need to accept the decision of the majority," Robredo said in her thanksgiving event at the Ateneo on Friday.

"I will reiterate what I have said... we should not become the reason for disunity in our country," she said.

Robredo urged her supporters not to let their effort go to waste and support her in the fight against disinformation.

"Our biggest enemy is already popular even before the campaign because it was a project made for decades, the machinery that can spread anger and lies is intensive and widespread. It stole the truth, history and the future," she said.

"Disinformation is one of our biggest enemies. For now, even though the machinery of lies succeeds we are the only one who can answer until when it can reign. It depends on us if the fight is already finished or it has just started," said Robredo.

"I will focus my energy in the fight against lies and I wish you could support me. We need a movement that will fight for truth. We have to enlighten others how the lies are being spread and who is beyond this," she added.

Robredo also announced her plan to launch a widespread volunteer network aimed to uplift the lives of the Filipinos by July.

"On the first day of July I will launch the "Angat Buhay NGO ``. We already have a template for this, we were able to create this despite the small budget and machinery under the office of the vice president," she said.

Robredo said the non-governmental organization aims to link the donors to the people who need their help.

"We will create the widest volunteer network in the history of the country," she said. DMS