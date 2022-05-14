Abalos tapped to lead DILG in incoming Marcos administration

Former Metro Manila Development Authority ( MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos became the the second person to be named to the cabinet of the incoming administration of former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr.

In a press briefing Friday, Marcos spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said Abalos, Marcos' campaign manager, was named secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government.

''(Former MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos has been named to lead the Department of Interior and Local Government. He has accepted the challenge to the lead the Depaetment of Interior and Local Government,'' said Rodriguez.

Earlier appointed was Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, Marcos' running mate, as secretary of the Department of Education.

Rodriguez denied the existence of a list of persons to compose Marcos' cabinet in social media. These names include Duterte's Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and Public Works Secretary Roger Mercado.

''There is no riuth to that list. There is no list,'' said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said the five-man Marcos transition team, which he headsm are '' in the process of seaching and looking for nominees in different positions and I don't think anyone would expect that it can be announced in one setting.

''Because as you know, the vetting process takes time and appointing or nominating someone is not a one way thing. it has to be accepted and it has to be offered.'' explained Rodriguez. DMS