Putin congratulates Marcos for winning presidency

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on winning the Philippine presidential election, Tass News Agency said on Thursday.

"I expect that your activity as head of state will help further promote the constructive cooperation between Russia and the Philippines in various spheres," Putin said in his telegram.

Vic Rodriguez, Marcos' spokesperson, said in a press conference on Friday, they have been getting congratulatory messages from the diplomatic community.

He said they received a message from Yoon Suk-yeol, who assumed his post as South Korea's new president on May 10.

India, Pakistan and Romania added their congratulations to Marcos, who had received congratulatory call from US President Joe Bidon and a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping. DMS