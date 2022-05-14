Japan Prime Minister Kishida issues letter of congratulations to Marcos

On May 13, following the presidential election held on May 9, Mr. Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, issued a letter of congratulations to His Excellency Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., President-elect of the Republic of the Philippines, on his victory.

Prime Minister Kishida, in the letter, extended his congratulations to President-elect Marcos, and conveyed his determination to further promote cooperation as Strategic Partners in a wide range of areas toward the realization of a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific." Japan Information and Culture Center