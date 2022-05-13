Task force head hopes reintegration program for rebels, violent extremists will be supported by new admin

Task Force Balik-Loob Chairperson Defense Undersecretary Reynaldo Mapagu expressed hope that the reintegration program for former rebels and former violent extremists will be supported by the incoming administration.

“The current success of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) is due to the unprecedented support of our local chief executives (LCEs), and as the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte nears its conclusion and a new set of elected officials take the helm of national and local posts, I am hopeful that assistance for our brothers and sisters who returned to the fold of the law will be sustained,"Mapagu said.

"With their mandate as well as their deeper understanding of their constituents, incoming LCEs have a huge role to play in helping address the local armed conflict that has plagued our country for decades," he added.

Mapagu also called for the support of the incoming President and Vice President, as well as the representatives elected in the Senate and Congress.

He noted that the whole-of-nation approach of the government led not only to the surrender of thousands of former rebels and violent extremists but also to the improvement of the communities where they belong.

"Through E-CLIP, many lives have been transformed for the better, and Task Force Balik-Loob earnestly believes that even more FRs (former rebels) and FVEs ( former violent extremists) will become our partners for peace if the program continues," he said.

As of 1:47 pm of Thursday, former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. continues to top the presidential race with 31,103,793 while Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio leads the vice presidential race with 31,561,295 with 98.35 percent of election returns accounted for in the partial and unofficial count. Robina Asido/DMS