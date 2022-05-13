Duterte orders ''three or five drug lords'' killed before term ends June 30

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered authorities to kill three to five more drug lords before his term ends on June 30.

"Maybe before I leave let's finish around three or five drug lords. I want them dead, I don't want them alive. I want to see the drug lords, I urge you to fight it out when the police come for you," he said during his Talk to The People program aired on Thursday morning.

"I would tell them, my co-workers in government, we have to gamble, we have to fight them. And if we fight, kill them, these drug lords," he added.

Like what he always told the police, Duterte reiterated he will take full responsibility for the government's war on drugs.

"I am not asking for understanding. I might be very clear on this, I'm speaking, I am not telling you to understand me. I said I take full responsibility for what is happening there in the war on drugs," he said.

"As long as they, the enforcement people, do it in accordance with the law. Two weeks ago, I think, it was two weeks or three weeks ago, another policeman died when the buy-bust went wrong," he added. Robina Asido/DMS