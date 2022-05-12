Pacquiao concedes defeat in presidential race

As he conceded defeat in the presidential election, Senator Manny Pacquiao said he is praying for the success of the next administration.

"The people have spoken that the election is over, let's give a chance for unity for peace and development of the country. My decision to run was driven by my utmost desire to serve the country and uplift the lives of poor Filipinos. As a boxer and an athlete I know how to accept defeat," the legendary boxer said on Tuesday night.

"To our next President Bongbong Marcos I am praying for the success of your administration, that the lives of many poor Filipinos will be improved," he added.

Pacquiao joined Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso and Leody de Guzman in conceding the presidential race to Marcos.

Pacquiao said after the election he will rest and spend more time with his family while he ensures to continue his mission to serve the people through his foundation.

"For now I will use this chance to rest and to give more time to my family. I will definitely continue my mission to help our people through the Manny Pacquiao Foundation," he said.

"I will never turn my back as I will continue to serve the country and for the poor Filipinos let us continue to love the Philippines, together let us uplift the lives of the Filipinos," he added. Robina Asido/DMS