Gov't should prepare for possible increase of COVID-19 cases: expert

The government should get ready if COVID-19 cases go up as early as next week following the May 9 national and local elections, according to an infectious disease expert.

Vaccine expert panel member Rontgene Solante said they identified patients who are showing exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

"We found patients who showed mild symptoms and were positive (for COVID-19). So this means they got in the precincts or before they voted. So those are the possible scenarios," Solante said in Wednesday's ''Laging Handa'' virtual public forum.

He added they got reports people violated minimum health standards in polling precincts, which includes not wearing face masks and no physical distancing in rooms with poor ventilation.

"This was the scenario where there is a possibility of transmission and this is concerning. That is why this type of event can be a super spreader event," Solante said.

It usually takes people three to five days for those infected with COVID-19 to show symptoms, according to Solante.

"So for example, those who had high exposure (to COVID positive) last May 9, we have to count seven to five days, and this will reflect (in COVID cases) most likely next week," Solante said.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier warned active COVID-19 cases nationwide could reach 300,000 cases nationwide if minimum health standard compliance during the May 9 polls will drop to 30 to 50 percent. DMS