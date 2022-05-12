Eight vote-rich areas complete transmission of election returns to the PPCRV

Eight of the vote-rich areas in the country were able to transmit 100 percent election returns to the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) on Wednesday morning.

Based on PPCRV data as of 11:32 am, the eight areas with 100 percent processed election returns (ERs) includes Davao Del Norte, Caloocan City, Cagayan, Albay, Bohol, South Cotabato, Camarines Sur and Iloilo.

Data shows that 99.96 percent of ERs were processed in Quezon province, 99.94 percent in Cavite, 99.93 percent in Batangas, 99.92 percent in Palawan and Leyte, 99.91 percent in Rizal, 99.87 percent in Nueva Ecija, 99.83 percent in Negros Occidental, 99.76 percent in Pangsinan, 99.65 percent in Tarlac, 99.48 percent in Isabela, 99.44 percent in Misamis Oriental, and 99.24 percent in Zamboanga Del Sur.

In other areas, 98.85 percent of ERs were processed in Bukidnon, 98.6 percent in Laguna, 98.51 percent in Bulacan, 98.32 percent in Cebu, 98.10 percent in Negros Oriental, 97.63 percent in Manila, 97.35 pecent in Quezon City, 97.29 percent in Davao del Sur, 96.39 percent in Pampanga, 96.37 percent in Zamboanga del Norte, 95.96 percent in Davao City, 94.60 percent in Maguindanao, 94.29 percent in Cebu City and 76.82 percent in Lanao del Sur.

As of Wednesday, former Senator Ferdinand Marcos and his tandem Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte continue to lead partial and unofficial count in the presidential and vice presidential race garnering more than 30 million votes each. Robina Asido/DMS