Hundreds of militants protest big lead of Marcos, Duterte in partial, unofficial count

Hundreds of militant group members trooped to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Intramuros to call for clean and honest elections as they protest the big lead of former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in partial and unofficial vote counting for the presidency and vice presidency.

As of 10 am, the Manila Police District (MPD) has recorded around 400 protesters at the vicinity of Palacio Del Gobernador, the Comelec building in Intramuros.

Militant groups were calling for prayers and to monitor Comelec for clean and honest election.

"Dear Comelec, God is watching us,God is watching you. We are watching you, clean, honest, accurate, meaningful, peaceful election 2022," the MPD said, citing the demands of the protesters.

According to the MPD some protesters are also calling Marcos and Duterte as cheaters while some claim that the Comelec was not ready for the election.

"Expose the widespread cheating in the 2022 election," the protesters demanded.

Among groups present during the protests were Urban Poor, Gabriella, Selda, Piston, SCM Philippines, Migrante, Kabataan Party list, Anak Pawis, KMU, Arpak and LFS. Robina Asido/DMS