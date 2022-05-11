Robredo calls on supporters to continue battling ''structure of lies''

Vice President Leni Robredo called her supporters not to lose hope and continue the battle against the "structure of lies" that was set up in the country for years.

"We should remember that the election happens every three years between these years, you should expect that we have to fight for many things, so you should not give up, " Robredo said in her message for her supporters on Tuesday morning.

"The structure of lies was built for a long time. We have a chance to break this and to widen the heart that was already opened... continue the fight to lift up the life of everyone," she added.

Robredo issued her address after her rival, former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., garnered a huge margin of votes against her in the partial and unofficial count of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting.

"I know it is not easy for you to accept the numbers coming out of the quick count. Not just regret but we are clearly dismayed. I know that this dismay may further boil, especially because there are reports of irregularities in this election," she said.

Despite the result of the partial and unofficial vote counting, Robredo said she will continue to work to uplift the lives of the people at the fringes of the society.

"I do not have a plan to abandon the things that I've been fighting for all of my life. I am calling you to come and fight with me here and in other battles. The country will need your continued support, not only about the result of this election but to promote justice, rights and dignity of the future generations of Filipinos," she said.

As of 6:17 pm, Marcos continued to lead the partial and unofficial count with 31,023,399 votes followed by Robredo with 14,760,810 votes with 98.05 percent of election returns counted. Robina Asido/DMS