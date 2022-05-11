Marcos thanks supporters, but stresses counting is not finished

Former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr. expressed his gratitude to all of his supporters as he maintained a wide margin over Vice President Leni Robredo on the second day of the partial and unofficial vote counting.

"It's a statement of gratitude to all of those who have been with us long and sometimes very difficult journey for the last six months, I want to thank you for all that you have done for us there are thousands of you out there, volunteers, parallel groups, political leaders, that have cast their lot for us because of their belief in our message of unity because of their belief in the candidates, Marcos and Duterte tandem that is why we are very thankful to all of you," he said in a message on Monday night.

But Marcos called on his supporters to continue to monitor as the counting had not yet been finalized.

"The counting is not yet finished, although many were saying that it is already over, but it is really not. Let's wait until everything is very clear, until the counting reaches 100 percent before we celebrate or think that everything is over," he said.

"Even if the counting isn’t over yet, I cannot wait to express my gratitude for everyone who helped, for everyone who joined our fight, for your sacrifices, for your work and the time and skills that you give us," he added.

Marcos also called his supporters to continue to trust him in his future journey.

"Let us keep watch on the vote. If we will become lucky, I expect that you will not get tired of helping and trusting me, because we have a lot of things to do in the future," he added. Robina Asido/DMS