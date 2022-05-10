''Bongbong'', Sara sets thank you meetings with supporters, staff starting tomorrow

DAVAO CITY - Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats vice presidential candidate Mayor Sara Duterte and her presidential teammate, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will meet with supporters and their campaign staff to express their gratitude to them.

Sara revealed her and Marcos’ post-election plans as she voted Monday morning in Davao City.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako sa lahat ng tumulong simula noong January sa aming kampanya at pag-ikot sa ating bansa at I hope everyone will go out and vote today (Monday), and we pray for an honest, orderly and peaceful elections," Duterte said.

She said win or lose, they had scheduled a series of virtual and in-person thank-you meetings with supporters and their staff.

“Manalo man tayo o matalo, we already prepared an online thanksgiving para po sa lahat ng mga tumulong and lahat ng gustong magpasalamat po sa safe na pagconduct ng kampanya in the past 90 days,” she added.

She said she would fly to Manila Tuesday attend such meetings.

“Tomorrow (Tuesday) po magsisimula 'yung pasasalamat, so pupunta po akong Manila and we have scheduled per group na meeting, it’s basically saying thank you sa kanila, May 10 hanggang Friday, May 13,” the vice presidential frontrunner stressed.

Duterte said they would meet with their campaign staff at the Lakas headquarters.

“Magpasalamat sa mga tao doon dahil for the past 90 days as well, mayroong support group na nagtratrabaho doon sa Lakas HQ, so kailangan kong pumunta doon at personal na magpasalamat sa sakripisyo nila. Nagschedule din kami ng ibang grupo na kailangan kong pasalamatan,” she said.

She said she has a separate schedule for a thank-you-gift-giving in Davao City.

“Whether manalo or matalo naka-schedule na 'yung gift giving natin sa depressed areas at less fortunate natin na constituents sa Davao city,” she added.

She revealed another plan - the formation of an alliance of all winning candidates in her home city after they are proclaimed, so they can all help in its further development.

“Inaantay lang po natin yung manalo sa Congress at sa party-list, since we already discussed na immediately after proclamation ng local candidates, we will have an alliance formed sa lahat ng mga kandidato sa Davao City so for the next three years, magtutulungan lahat para mamaximize ang funding at projects para sa Davao City,” she said.

Aside from thanking BBM-Sara supporters, Sara expressed her sincere gratitude to her father, President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Nagpapasalamat po tayo sa Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang pag-iikot at pangampanya po sa aking kandidatura,” she said. Lakas-CMD