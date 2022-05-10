Duterte votes in Davao City, looks forward to retirement from politics

President Rodrigo Duterte cast his vote at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School, where he is a registered voter, in Monday's 2022 national and local elections.

"I am about to step down from the Presidency. I just want you to hear my heartfelt gratitude for the people of Davao. You are the ones who started my journey until I reached Malacañang," Duterte said.

Duterte's six-year term as president ends on June 30.

Duterte also asked voters to consider electing his children, who are running for different positions in the 2022 polls. They are Sara Duterte-Carpio for vice president; Sebastian Duterte for Davao City mayor, and Paolo Duterte as representative of the 1st district of Davao City.

Sara voted in the same high school Monday morning.

He said he intends to spend his retirement from politics in Davao City.

"I will stay here in Davao. Even as a civilian, I will still help you. Just like what I promised when I first became mayor, I am Rodrigo Duterte, and I will remain your servant," Duterte said. DMS