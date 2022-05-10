Marcos leads partial, unofficial exit poll over Robredo: gov't TV

Former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos led Vice President Leni Robredo in Publicus Asia's partial and unofficial exit poll as of 7:30 pm, government-run PTV 4 reported Monday.

Interviewimng 35,000 voters, Marcos got 58 percent while Robredo trailed with 26 percent. In third place is Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso with seven percent.

Davao City Vice Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, Marcos' running mate, showed the way in the vice presidential race with 64 percent followed by Senator Francis Pangilinan with 17 percent.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III had 13 percent at third place. DMS