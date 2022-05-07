''Bongbong'' way ahead of Robredo in Publicus Asia's final survey

Publicus Asia's final pre-election survey on Friday showed former President Ferdinand ''Bongbong''Marcos Jr leading Vice President Leni Robredo by a big margin with three days to go before the May 9 elections.

Its survey, done May 2-5, had 1,500 respondents randomly drawn by the Singapore office of US-based firm PureSpectrum from its market research panel of over 200,000 Filipinos, said Publicus Asia.

Marcos had 54 percent, down by three percentage points in the previous survey on April 19-21. Robredo gained one percentage point to rise to 22 percent.

Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso had eight percent for a gain of two percent.

''Marcos Jr maintains his sizeable lead on the final May 2-5 survey. While the preference share of Marcos Jr dipped from a peak of 57 percent during the third week of April to 54 percent in the first week of May, it is of note that his current mark is in line with his longer term average,'' it said.

In the vice presidential race, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio had 59 percent vs Senator Francis Pangilinan's 16 percent. Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Willie Ong were tied with nine percent. DMS