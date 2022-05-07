Independent bets, like Robredo, can't get copies of election returns, certificates of canvass but can coordinate with political parties

Independent candidates, which includes Vice President Leni Robredo, won't be entitled to copies of election returns (ERs) and certificates of canvass (COCs) on the May 9 polls but they may ask political parties with access to these documents to share the information.

"If you are independent candidates, you won't be entitled to copies of ERs and COCs," said Comelec Commissioner George Garcia in Friday's ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing.

"If you are independent candidates, you can coordinate with parties that are entitled to get them," he added.

Robredo is chairperson of the Liberal Party, which is one of the 10 major political parties, but is running for the presidency as an independent.

Garcia said only those declared as dominant majority party, dominant minority party, and major political parties shall get copies of ERs and COCs.

"Only those enumerated in the list shall be given copies," said Garcia.

Based on Resolution No. 10787, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) was declared as dominant majority party in the May 9 election.

The Nacionalista Party (NP) was named dominant minority party.

Considered as 10 major political parties are the Liberal Party (LP), Aksyon Demokratiko (Aksyon), Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC), Lakas-Christian Muslim Demokrats (Lakas-CMD), Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma (PDR), National Unity Party (NUP), Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino (LDP), Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), Akbayan Citizens Action Party (Akbayan), and United Nationalist Alliance (UNA). DMS