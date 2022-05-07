Robredo says she feels ''very energized'' as campaign nears end

Despite trailing former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr by a big margin in key pre-election surveys for the presidency in the 2022 elections, Vice President Leni Robredo said she feels ''very energized'' and not nervous.

''I am not nervous because I have done everything,'' said Robredo in an interview with reporters in Sorsogon Friday.

''What is happening now is so much more than we expected at the start of the campaign. We did not expected that this would be a simple campaign but a crusade and I think this is the biggest blessing,'' added Robredo.

Robredo, who defeated Marcos in the 2016 vice presidential derby, said the campaign was ''exhausting but when you are with people, their energy is transferred to us. Even if we lack sleep, tired, we are looking forward to the next events.''

She added that it is ''somewhat sad that the campaign is ending tomorrow because it has been a happy one.''

To her supporters who appear to be disheartened with the survey numbers, she said :'' Trust in us. I am not the only one who is working hard but the rest, too.''

''But we will fight to the best of our ability but in the right way. We will do everything, leaving no stones unturned. We will not do the bad things others are doing. That is most important. It is in God's hands after this (campaign ends),'' said Robredo. DMS