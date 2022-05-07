Duterte changes tune on ''Bongbong'', says he lives simple life

After calling the son of the late dictator a weak leader last year, President Rodrigo Duterte said presidential aspirant former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr. lives a simple life.

"You know during the senatorial campaign, he only rides along with me... he just lives simply," Duterte said during the interview with Pastor Apollo Quiboloy on Thursday night.

Duterte said he is not pleading for Marcos but he stressed that if his rival Vice President Leni Robredo would win the 2022 election, Senator Leila De Lima-- who is in jail for alleged drug-related offense, would be pardoned.

"If Leni Robredo wins, she will pardon De Lima. You should choose. This is not a plea for Marcos, " he said.

Duterte said the alleged hidden wealth of the Marcoses has not been seen yet.

"And then the money was stolen but until now they did not see any of it. If you're going to believe it or not, it's okay. Marcos has left some money but it was all sequestered even in Switzerland," he added.

During an event in General Santos City last November 22, 2021, Duterte called presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. a "weak leader" as he rejected a political alliance with Lakas - Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD).

"No, I cannot (have an alliance) because Marcos is there. I'm not impressed by him. He’s really a weak leader. That is why I said that is true, I will not dishonor anyone, he is really weak because he is a spoiled child, only son. Of course, he can talk. He delivers English articulate. He studies in different places outside," he said at that time. Robina Asido/DMS