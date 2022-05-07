Philippine Coast Guard commissions flagship

By Robina Asido

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) formally commissioned its biggest and the newest ship from Japan in a ceremony in Manila on Friday.

The commissioning ceremony of PCG’s flagship vessel, BRP Teresa Magbanua, a 97-meter multi role response vessel was attended by Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko, Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade, PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu and other transport, Coast Guard and Japan Embassy officials.

In his speech, Abu said the ship, which was acquired by the Philippine Government with the help of Japan Cooperation Agency (JICA), through a soft loan via Japan’s Official Development Assistance, symbolizes the friendship and cooperation between the Japan -Philippines.

"As I welcome you all in this auspicious event, I am privileged to inform everyone that this ship is the replication of the 'Kunigami Class Ship' in Japan Coast Guard Inventory which has already proven its worth in the Japan Coast Guard service," he said.

"On behalf of the men and women of the PCG, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Japanese government headed by its Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as represented here by the Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines, His Excellency Koshikawa Kazuhiko for this very remarkable lift in the modernization effort of the Philippine Coast Guard," he added.

Abu said the vessel gives the PCG an added capability and confidence to perform its mandated functions and to further implement and adhere to the Rule of Law within our territorial waters.

"If I may borrow the words of our good Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko who once rightly remarked 'This magnificent ship will be the Guardian of Peace at Sea and a beacon for the Rule of Law'," he said.

For his part, Koshikawa noted that the "commissioning of BRP Teresa Magbanua is nothing but a strong testament to the close maritime cooperation between Japan and the Philippines."

"The maritime nations ensuring effective law enforcement in our own seas is directly linked to the national interest of both Japan and the Philippines. The leaders of two countries have agreed to strengthen maritime cooperation," he said.

"Today the commissioning of BRP Teresa Magbanua embodies the strong commitment of our two governments to maintain maritime orders and the (UNCLOS) also further strengthen the friendly relations between Japan and Philippines," he added.

Koshikawa expressed hope that the flagship vessel of the PCG will play an important role in the Philippines maritime law enforcement operations.

"BRP Teresa Magbanua already prepared for important missions. The PCG jointly conducted a capacity building activity with the Japan Coast Guard and the US Coast Guard recently onboard the BRP Magbanua to enhance the cooperation on maritime law enforcement," he added.

"Japan truly hopes that BRP Teresa Magbanua will continue to play an important role in the Philippine Seas for the decade to come and flagship of the PCG and the symbol of friendship between our two nations," he added.

Abu said the MRRV-91701 is named after Teresa Magbanua, who is known as the “Visayan Joan of Arc”, a school teacher and a military leader, born in Pototan, Iloilo .

Magbanua joined the Panay based Visayan Katipunan in 1896 and won a lot of battles against the Spaniards. "She is affectionately called “Nay Isay” by the revolutionaries under her command," he said.

Abu said Magbanua was "the only woman who led the troops into combat in the Visayan area, known for her courage and skills in combat. She has the exceptional charisma to command and has the genuine compassion in looking after the welfare of her troops."

"This ship’s name mirror’s the valor, indomitable fighting spirit and unequalled commitment of her namesake. Like Teresa Magbanua, today’s event fuels our passion to serve, and strengthens our motivation to be always responsive to defend our country’s interest and preserve its territorial integrity," he said. DMS