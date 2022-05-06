Magnitude 5.8 quake hits Davao Oriental

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit the province of Davao Oriental on Thursday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at 147 km southeast of Tarragona, Davao Oriental.

The tremor, tectonic in origin with a depth of two kilometers, was recorded at 4:21 pm.

Phivolcs reported Intensity Three over the areas of Malungon, and Alabel, Sarangani; Davao City; and Tampakan, South Cotabato.

Intensity Two was also reported in Tupi, South Cotabato; General Santos City; and Kiamba, Sarangani while Intensity One over Santo Niño, South Cotabato; and Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat.

Phivolcs also recorded Instrumental intensities, where Intensity Three in Malungon and Alabel, Sarangani; Intensity Two in Davao City; Tupi, and Koronadal City, South Cotabato; Glan, and Kiamba, Sarangani; Nabunturan, Davao De Oro; and intensity one in T'boli, South Cotabato; Maasim, Sarangani; Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Kidapawan City.

There is no damage expected but Phivolcs noted possible aftershocks. Robina Asido/DMS