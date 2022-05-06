DOTr awards contract for 2 subway stations to Tokyu-Tobishima-Megawide joint venture

On May 5, Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko joined Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade at the contract signing ceremony for Contract Package 104 of the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) Phase1.

CP104, which involves the construction of two underground stations and tunneling works, was awarded to Tokyu Construction Co., Ltd, Tobishima Corporation and Megawide Construction Corp. (Tokyu-Tobishima-Megawide Joint Venture).

In his speech, Ambassador Koshikawa said “It is a great honor to join you all here to witness the latest contract signing for the Metro Manila Subway Project. I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the DOTr and Tokyu-Tobishima-Megawide JV members for today’s new milestone.”.

The Ambassador also said, “Tokyu Construction, the head company of this JV, is well known for their significant expertise in the construction of railways and its related developments. I am confident that they certainly will apply Japan's cutting-edge technology and knowledge to the Metro Manila Subway’s best advantage.”.

To date, the Japanese Government, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has provided assistance amounting to 104 billion yen (approximately 42 billion pesos) in the 1st tranche and 253 billion yen (approximately 100 billion pesos) in the 2nd tranche.

This 17-station subway will halve the travel time between Quezon City and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to only 35 minutes, and revitalize the Philippine economy by easing traffic congestion in Metro Manila. Japan Information and Culture Center