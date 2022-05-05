PCG recovers bodies of five children who went missing in Taal Lake

A search and rescue team of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) recovered the five children who went missing in Taal Lake in Batangas on Tuesday.

According to the PCG, the body of an eight-year-old girl was recovered underwater at a depth of 15 feet and approximately 10 meters away from the shoreline at 5:05 pm of Tuesday.

The bodt of a 12-year-old was retrieved in the same area around 5:15 pm of the same day.

"They were brought to San Fernando Funeral at Barangay Marawoy, Lipa City, Batangas for proper disposition," said PCG

The bodies of three victims were all recovered on Wednesday morning. They were that of an eight-year-old, a seven-year-old and a ten-year-old.

The children were reported missing on Tuesday after swimming in the vicinity of waters off Barangay Looc, Balete. Robina Asido/DMS