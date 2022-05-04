NBI turns over P11 billion worth of illegal drugs to PDEA

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has turned over P11 billion worth of illegal drugs to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

NBI OIC-Director Eric Distor said the turnover of the illegal drugs to PDEA was in compliance with the orders of the Regional Trial Court under the Fourth Judicial Region of Infanta, Quezon.

In compliance with the order, the NBI thru its Forensic Chemistry Division (FCD) that has custody of the illegal drugs, turned over to PDEA on April 11 and 26, a total weight of 1,855.0 kilograms.

Distor said on March 15, joint operatives of the NBI led by the Task Force Against Illegal Drugs (NBI-TFAID) seized more than one ton of suspected illegal drugs worth P11 billion in Barangay Comon, Infanta, Quezon.

Unprecedented and historic considering the volume and amount, as of date, this is the biggest drug haul in Philippine history, Distor added.

Distor stressed that aside from operatives of TFAID, the dawn operation involved the Agents of NBI-Research and Analysis Division (RAD) and Lucena District Office (LUCDO), in coordination with PNP Infanta, Quezon and PDEA Lucena.

The operation resulted in the arrest of ten persons while in the act of transporting the suspected illegal drugs on board three commuter vans.

Distor stressed that following the seizure of the illegal drugs, the 10 arrested subjects were presented for inquest proceedings before the Office of the Prosecutor of Infanta, Quezon for Violation of RA 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

On April 11, 25 and 26, 2022, a team of prosecutors, PAO lawyers for defense of suspects, court staff of Infanta Quezon went to NBI Head Office in Quezon City to witness the taking of representative sample of the seized illegal drugs and weighing of the same for the turn-over to the PDEA and its eventual destruction as ordered by the Court. The RTC Judge of Infanta Quezon was also present virtually. NBI