5月4日のまにら新聞から

More areas placed under Alert Level 1

［ 134 words｜2022.5.4｜英字 (English) ］

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Monday, approved the recommendations of the sub-Technical Working Group for Data Analytics placing the following provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs), independent component cities (ICCs), component cities, and municipalities under their respective Alert Levels effective May 3 until May 15.

The following provinces, HUCs, and ICCs shall be placed under Alert Level 1: For Luzon: Region II: Nueva Vizcaya and for Mindanao: Region X: Misamis Occidental.

Meanwhile, the following component cities and municipalities shall be placed under Alert Level 1: For Visayas: Region VII: Talisay City, Cebu and for Mindanao: Region XII: Antipas, North Cotabato, Banga, South Cotabato.

Alert Level classifications of component cities and municipalities under IATF Resolution Nos. 165-G (s.2022), 166-A (s.2022), 167-A (s.2022) not otherwise affected by this Resolution shall remain in effect until May 15. OPS

