PNP to coordinate with Pagcor to implement Duterte order to halt online sabong

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will coordinate with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) for the implementation of the order of President Rodrigo Duterte to stop the online sabong operation in the country.

"We will be coordinating with Pagcor since they are the regulating agency pertaining to the operation of e-sabong," Col. Jean Fajardo, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson, said during the virtual ''Laging Handa'' public briefing on Tuesday.

"We will wait for the official communication on how we are going to implement the inspection and monitoring if there are existing e-sabong operations, particularly those e-sabong betting stations so that there will be no conflict in the implementation of the order of the president," she said.

In his Talk to The People program taped Monday night but aired Tuesday morning, Duterte announced that he will order the banning of online sabong operations in the country based on the recommendation of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año.

"The recommendation of Secretary Año is to do away with e-sabong. He cited the validation report coming from all sources," said Duterte.

"So it is his recommendation and I agree with it. And it is good,'' he added.

The online sabong or cockfithing became controversial after at least 30 aficionados went missing since last year.

Fajardo also confirmed that appropriate charges were filed against policemen allegedly involved in the disappearance of one of the master agent in San Pablo, Laguna sometime August 2021. Robina Asido/DMS