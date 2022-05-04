Iglesia ni Cristo backs Marcos, Duterte-Carpio as president, VP in May 9 elections

The influential Iglesia Ni Cristo will support the candidacies of former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr for president and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for the May 9 election , its news program Mata ng Agila announced at Net25 Tuesday.

For senator, the Iglesia Ni Cristo will back former Vice President Jejomar Binay, Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano, former Senator JV Ejercito, former Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero, former Senator Jinggoy Estrada, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, Antique Rep. Loren Legarda, actor Robin Padilla, Senator Joel Villanueva, former Public Works Secretary Mark Villar and Senator Migz Zubiri.

The religious group did not endorse front-running survey leader Raffy Tulfo and chose to endorse Eleazar, who is out of the top 12 in various polls.

Political analysts estimate that the Iglesia Ni Cristo votes are at least two million.

Marcos and Duterte-Carpio thanked the Iglesia ni Cristo in a video message.

''My family and I, together with our allies in the UniTeam, are so happy and wholeheartedly thank the support given by the Iglesia ni Cristo, headed by Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo,'' said Marcos.

“Ang pagpili sa amin ni Apo Bongbong Marcos bilang mga kandidato na kanilang sinusuportahan sa pagka-presidente at bise presidente sa darating na halalan ay isang malaking karangalan na may kaakibat na hamong nakatuon sa aming kakayahang mapag-isa ang bansa … mapagbuklod ang mga Pilipino … at maitawid and sambayanan sa krisis na dulot ng pandemya,” Duterte-Carpio said in a pre-recorded video with Marcos. DMS