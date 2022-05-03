Lorenzana hopes reflection of Ramadan will bring peace, prosperity to Muslim communities

As the nation observes Eid al-Fitr, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana expressed hope that the past month’s reflection of Ramadan will bring continuous peace and prosperity to all the Muslim communities.

"The Department of National Defense hopes that the past month’s reflection of Ramadan will bring continuous journey to peace and prosperity to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao and all Islam communities in the world," Lorenzana said in his message on Monday.

"Your One Defense Team commits to support any and all security endeavors that will promote a more harmonious life and better protection for Filipinos," he added.

Lorenzana noted the observance of this year’s Eid al-Fitr "is made more significant as the whole nation prepares for the ushering in of a new leadership".

"This is an appropriate time to promote the spirit of love, reconciliation and social healing among Filipinos of all faiths," he said.

"Together with the One Defense Team, I celebrate the joyous culmination of this year’s Ramadan with our Muslim brothers and sisters. Peace be to all, and Eid Mubarak!," he added. Robina Asido/DMS