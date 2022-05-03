Respect results of Monday's elections, urges Sara

Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats vice presidential candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte on Monday urged everyone to respect the results of the May 9 elections.

Duterte, Lakas-CMD and regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) chairperson, made the appeal in an interview on the program Sa Ganang Mamayan Monday on Net 25, hosted by Senator Francis Tolentino.

“Lahat po tayo dapat respetuhin natin kung ano 'yung resulta ng eleksyon at suportahan natin 'yung mga mananalo, 'yung mga ihahalal ng ating mga kababayan,” Duterte said.

Duterte also reiterated her appeal for smooth electoral process on Monday.

“We should all pray for honest, orderly and peaceful elections. Let’s love our country,” Duterte said.

In the interview, she wished Filipino workers a belated happy Labor Day, which the country celebrated on Sunday.

“We will continue to push for the implementation of workers’ rights in our country,” she said.

She also greeted Muslim Filipinos on the celebration of Eid’l Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

“Eid Mubarak. We always pray for Allah’s mercy on our country and for all our countrymen,” she said.

She also reiterated her call for Filipinos to get their booster vaccine against coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19).

“Sa lahat po ng ating mga kababayan, ang pagpapaala-ala ko lagi są inyo ay kunin niyo po talaga yung booster shot niyo, o pangatlong bakuna sa COVID-19. Napakalaki po ng tulong nun kapag kayo ay nahawa, hindi kayo magiging severe o critical case na mangangailangan ng hospital care,” she stressed. Lakas-CMD