''Bongbong'', Sara to hold final rally in Paranaque on Saturday

Former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr., who is leading the pre-election survey over Vice President Leni Robredo, and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, will hold their final campaign at a lot fronting Solaire Resort in Paranaque City on Saturday.

This was announced by the Lakas-CMD on Monday. The culminating rally, also known as 'miting de avance', is usually held two days before the end of the campaign period.

The Marcos-Duterte pair will hold large assemblies on Tuesday at the Guimbal football field in Iloilo. The Mindanao assembly will take place at the city hall grounds in Tagum City, Davao del Norte on Thursday.

House Majority Leader and Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez, one of Duterte's campaign managers, said these are ''the culmination of our cross-country campaign visits.'' DMS