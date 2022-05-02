Yamaguchi dethroned as women's singles champ in Asian badminton meet

Wang Zhiyi of China upset defending champion and world number two Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, 21-15, 13-21, 19-21 in the women's singles finals of the Badminton Asia Team Championship at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex on Sunday.

Yamaguchi forced a 19-all tie in the third set but Wang scored two straight points, the last from a forced error, to emerge victorious.

''I was excited...It was incredible and unimaginable because no one thought I will win the title, including myself,'' said Wang through an interpreter. DMS