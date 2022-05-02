まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
34度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,990
$100=P5200

5月2日のまにら新聞から

Yamaguchi dethroned as women's singles champ in Asian badminton meet

［ 83 words｜2022.5.2｜英字 (English) ］

Wang Zhiyi of China upset defending champion and world number two Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, 21-15, 13-21, 19-21 in the women's singles finals of the Badminton Asia Team Championship at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex on Sunday.

Yamaguchi forced a 19-all tie in the third set but Wang scored two straight points, the last from a forced error, to emerge victorious.

''I was excited...It was incredible and unimaginable because no one thought I will win the title, including myself,'' said Wang through an interpreter. DMS

