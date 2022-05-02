Sulu military chief inspects election preparations

Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio, commander of the 11th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force (JTF) Sulu, through a biking event dubbed as "Secure, Accurate, Free Election (SAFE) 2022 Biking", inspected the readiness and security plan of its subordinate units on Saturday.

According to Patrimonio, he spearheaded the event to oversee security preparations for the May 9 national and local election.

In a statement, Patrimonio said "Together with some of my unit commanders and staff, we rode our respective bicycles as our means of transportation in visiting our subordinate units to personally check their security plans and preparations for the upcoming May 9 national and local election."

"As we do the inspection of the area, we also underscore the government’s efforts of a Secure, Accurate, Free, and Fair Election (SAFE) 2022 through biking. Aside from the physical benefits that we get, biking is our way of information campaign to the community for the peaceful and orderly conduct of the election in the province of Sulu," Patrimonio said.

Patrimonio was accompanied by 38 military bikers and they traversed a total of 59 kilometers paved road from headquarters of JTF Sulu in Camp Bautista, Jolo and passing through the area of responsibility of 1101st Infantry Brigade in Sitio Bayug, Barangay Samak, Talipao and 4th Marine Brigade Headquarters in Barangay Tanduh Bato, Luuk, Sulu where he was briefed of the preparations for the elections by 1101st Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Eugenio Boquio and 4th Marine Brigade Commander Col. Vincent Mark Anthony Blanco.

Patrimonio reiterated the guidance of the Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Andres Centino and Western Mindanao Command Commander Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr. to remain non-partisan and to properly perform election duties and responsibilities.

“While we bolster on our efforts of neutralizing the remaining ASG bandits, let us not lose sight of our primary duty of protecting the Filipino people and securing the sanctity of the ballots during the election. I urge you to do your best to ensure the safety of the electorates and the ballots," said Patrimonio. Joint Task Force Sulu.