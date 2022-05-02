Marcos says next admin must find way to lower electricity prices

Former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is leading the pre-election surveys for the presidency in the May 9 polls, said the next administration should find a way to lower the price of electricity in the country.

Marcos made his remarks during the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) Town Hall meeting on Sunday.

He noted that high electricity price is one of the biggest problems in the country.

"The other problem that we are facing is the price of electricity. The consumers and investors are all complaining. That is one of the biggest problems that we are facing," said Marcos.

"The next administration should find a way to lower the price of electricity, which is one of the areas that it really needs to address," he added. Robina Asido/DMS