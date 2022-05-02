まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
34度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,990
$100=P5200

5月2日のまにら新聞から

Duterte says gov't remains committed to helping people even as term winds down

［ 151 words｜2022.5.2｜英字 (English) ］

President Rodrigo Duterte said even if his administration is drawing to a close ''it shall remain committed to providing the people with the opportunities they need to realize their full potential.''

In his Labor Day message on Sunday, Duterte said he ''welcomes this yearly occasion with much fervor. ''

''On this day, we are given the chance to celebrate all the triumphs and progress that the labor movement has accomplished over the years,'' said Duterte.

''We are likewise reminded to overcome the challenge by recognizing the rights of our workers and reassessing the systems that may hinder their growth and development,'' he said.

Duterte said Filipinos ''have been known worldwide for the great passion, integrity and professionalism they demonstrate in everything that they do.''

''These qualities have not only brought economic gains to our country, but have also even a source of immense pride and encouragement among our people,'' said Duterte. DMS

前の記事2022年5月2日 次の記事2022年5月2日