Duterte says gov't remains committed to helping people even as term winds down

President Rodrigo Duterte said even if his administration is drawing to a close ''it shall remain committed to providing the people with the opportunities they need to realize their full potential.''

In his Labor Day message on Sunday, Duterte said he ''welcomes this yearly occasion with much fervor. ''

''On this day, we are given the chance to celebrate all the triumphs and progress that the labor movement has accomplished over the years,'' said Duterte.

''We are likewise reminded to overcome the challenge by recognizing the rights of our workers and reassessing the systems that may hinder their growth and development,'' he said.

Duterte said Filipinos ''have been known worldwide for the great passion, integrity and professionalism they demonstrate in everything that they do.''

''These qualities have not only brought economic gains to our country, but have also even a source of immense pride and encouragement among our people,'' said Duterte. DMS